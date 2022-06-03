Iofina (LON:IOF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.51

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.51 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 21.70 ($0.27). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 357,117 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.55. The stock has a market cap of £41.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.66.

In related news, insider Lance J. Baller acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £26,250 ($33,211.03). Also, insider Lance J. Baller acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,773.28). Insiders have bought a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $5,375,000 in the last ninety days.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

