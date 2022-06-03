ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 342,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,417,829 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $2.95.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.
About ironSource (NYSE:IS)
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
