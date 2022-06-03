ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 342,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,417,829 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

