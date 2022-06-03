iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,580,532 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

