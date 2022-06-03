iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,888. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.