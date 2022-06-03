iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,999.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 893,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 494,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 249,237 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 400,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. 11,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

