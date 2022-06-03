iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,598,000 after buying an additional 831,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after buying an additional 2,552,222 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 640,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,034. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

