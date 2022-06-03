iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,420,184. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.90 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

