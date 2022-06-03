iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $152.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.81 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

