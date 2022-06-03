iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Claro Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 458.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.26. 46,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,819,525. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.17 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

