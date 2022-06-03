iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.76 on Friday, hitting $414.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,525. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.17 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.57 and a 200 day moving average of $444.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.