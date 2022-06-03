IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Trading Down 4%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.51. 39,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 74,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.
About IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IsoEnergy (ISENF)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.