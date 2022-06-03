IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Trading Down 4%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.51. 39,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 74,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

