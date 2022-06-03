IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.31.

ISO stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. IsoPlexis has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IsoPlexis will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,637,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $22,579,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth about $16,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $7,392,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

