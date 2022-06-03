Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.71

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.71 and traded as low as $12.21. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 38,661 shares traded.

Separately, CLSA downgraded Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

