Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.71

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZYGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.71 and traded as low as $12.21. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 38,661 shares traded.

Separately, CLSA downgraded Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.