Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 10,596 View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIEW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of View during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of View in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of View in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

VIEW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut shares of View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

VIEW stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. View, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

