Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Twilio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,602,000 after acquiring an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.44. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $412.68.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.16.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,106.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

