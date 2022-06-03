Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Universal Display by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,895,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 137,687 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $129.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.96. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

