Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) by 303.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after buying an additional 322,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,452 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,268,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,024,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

OCFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $14.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

