Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 303 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 665,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

