ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get ITT alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13. ITT has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.