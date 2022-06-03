Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Anousheh Ansari Sells 3,500 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 184.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 142,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 92,283 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Jabil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 13.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,055,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

