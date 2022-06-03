Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,819,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 4.04% of Jackson Financial worth $159,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JXN opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Several research firms have commented on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko purchased 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,506.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,420,967.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,944,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,429,032.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,244 shares of company stock worth $978,498.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

