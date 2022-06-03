Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on J. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.61) to GBX 306 ($3.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 322.67 ($4.08).
