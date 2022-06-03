Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ACV Auctions in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 71.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 389,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth $3,638,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

