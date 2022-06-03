Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,250.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $3,700.00 to $3,250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,752.37.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $2,510.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,709.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,042.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,025.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.