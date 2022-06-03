Jefferies Financial Group Raises Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $15.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Udemy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Udemy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.54.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. Udemy has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $334,541,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,908,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.