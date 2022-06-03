Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 55,336 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 55,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $58,656.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,208,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,724.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STRR opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

