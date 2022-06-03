Jeffrey Keenan Buys 1,000 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Stock

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $27,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $159,480.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 11,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $289,300.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $893.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 71.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

