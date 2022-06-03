JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 0.87.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JinkoSolar (JKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.