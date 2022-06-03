John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. 1,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,776. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.96. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $56.82.

