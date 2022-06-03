John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $22.13.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
