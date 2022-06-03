John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 64.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

