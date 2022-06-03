JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€3.60” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.97 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €2.79 and a 200-day moving average of €2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of €3.02 ($3.24). The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

