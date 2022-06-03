JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Codex Capital L.L.C.

Codex Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 426,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day moving average is $143.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

