JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,605 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $83,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $298,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day moving average is $143.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $115.02 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

