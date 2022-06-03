Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 22 ($0.28) price target on the stock.

LON JLP opened at GBX 15.10 ($0.19) on Monday. Jubilee Metals Group has a 12 month low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 21.20 ($0.27). The stock has a market cap of £398.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

About Jubilee Metals Group (Get Rating)

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

