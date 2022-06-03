Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches Market Cap of $332,345.67

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Katalyo has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $332,345.67 and approximately $98,150.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.54 or 0.00999860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00405390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.