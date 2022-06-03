Kava.io One Day Trading Volume Hits $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00078227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00257418 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028497 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000204 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

