KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €71.00 ($76.34) to €69.00 ($74.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($84.95) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.70. 110,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $2.7804 dividend. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

