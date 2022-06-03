KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KDDI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KDDIY opened at $17.41 on Monday. KDDI has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of -0.03.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

