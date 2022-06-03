KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 6.6%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 100,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,609,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -1.54.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the first quarter worth $132,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

