Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $35.98. Approximately 2,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 225,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,528. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 396,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 180,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

