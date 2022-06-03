Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $106.19

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 106.19 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 93.38 ($1.18). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 94.38 ($1.19), with a volume of 28,260 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £136 ($172.06) target price on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.05. The firm has a market cap of £166.98 million and a P/E ratio of 21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

