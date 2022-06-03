Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,811,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472,380 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.51% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $1,836,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,468,000 after buying an additional 729,672 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $575,364,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,160,000 after purchasing an additional 180,869 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 104,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,640,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

