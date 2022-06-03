Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $79.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRC opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

