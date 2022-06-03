Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $108.78 and last traded at $108.78. Approximately 165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KXSCF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average of $126.59.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

