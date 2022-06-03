King DAG Hits One Day Volume of $27,935.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and approximately $27,935.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, King DAG has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,591.32 or 1.00001894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001635 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.