KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.13% of KLA worth $84,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,475 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $2,676,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 41.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.75.

KLAC stock opened at $371.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.