Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.18

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $9.61. Klabin shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 196 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.1211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

About Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

