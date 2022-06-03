Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Down to $43.57

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.57, but opened at $41.68. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 1,727 shares.
KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.11 and a beta of 1.94.
About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.