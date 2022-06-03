Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Down to $43.57

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.57, but opened at $41.68. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 1,727 shares.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.11 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,889,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 754.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,402,000 after purchasing an additional 625,255 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 466,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after purchasing an additional 415,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

