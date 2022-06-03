Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director William Jesse Sweasy Purchases 17,153 Shares

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) Director William Jesse Sweasy bought 17,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,384.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,384.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. Koss Co. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of -1.36.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the fourth quarter worth $5,837,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 94.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

