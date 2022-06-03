KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.06. 3,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period.

